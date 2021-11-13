Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Angel Di Maria's goal on Friday put Argentina on the verge of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar as Lionel Messi was on the bench for the 1-0 win away to Uruguay.

Messi was only called upon by coach Lionel Scaloni to play the final quarter of an hour as he made his comeback from knee and hamstring issues that saw him miss Paris Saint-Germain's last two matches.

Di Maria's sublime early finish at the Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo was the difference between the sides in a match dominated by Uruguay.