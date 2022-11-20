Indian samba greeting for Neymar and Brazil

Hundreds of fans from South Asia and South America greeted Neymar and his teammates as the Brazil squad landed in Qatar for their bid to secure a sixth World Cup.

Drum-beating Indians who have already made their mark on the tournament left Brazilians in a minority outside the luxury Doha hotel that will be the Selecao's base for the tournament.

"Why do neutral fans support Brazil? Because they are the best in the world," said Kelly Dias, a Brazilian who runs a cosmetics business in Madrid and is spending three weeks in Qatar.

"You can see it in the streets. Brazil are the favourites," added the 39-year-old.