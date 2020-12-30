Draw with Eibar ends Barcelona’s gloomy year on drab note

Barcelona ended a difficult year with another disappointing result as they were held 1-1 at home by struggling Eibar on Tuesday.

The result left Barcelona in sixth place in La Liga, seven points behind Atletico Madrid who have played two fewer matches.

“We have to be realistic,” said Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. “The league is very complicated. In life nothing is impossible, but you have to recognise the points gap to a team like Atletico, which seems to give very little away.”

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is nursing an ankle injury and watched from the stands.

In his absence Martin Braithwaite took an eighth minute penalty kick, and missed. The Dane did put the ball in the net in the 25th minute but the strike was disallowed.

Although Barcelona dominated possession and took far more shots, Eibar took the lead after 57 minutes. Their captain Kike Garcia pounced after a defensive mistake from Ronald Araujo.