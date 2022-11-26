End of Qatar’s football project or just the start?

The muffled anger from the fans was evident outside Al Thumama Stadium after Qatar’s 3-1 loss to Senegal on Friday and hours later they were out of the FIFA World Cup to become the second host country to suffer that fate after South Africa in 2010.

Qatar has prepared for the finals since getting the hosting rights in 2010 by spending a reported $200 billion to put on a “gathering for all mankind”, as the title of the opening ceremony said, but it was all over for the team in 180 minutes.

“This whole team should be changed,” a Qatar fan told Reuters outside Al Thumama stadium, without revealing her name.