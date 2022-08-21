Arteta not getting carried away by Arsenal’s perfect start

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not getting carried away with his side’s perfect start to the Premier League season and said they need to add more firepower to sustain this form and mount a serious challenge for the title.

A double from Martin Odegaard and a strike by William Saliba fired Arsenal to a 3-0 win over promoted Bournemouth on Saturday, the first time since 2004 they have opened the season with three successive victories.