Giroud header sends France past England into semi-finals

Goals by Oliver Giroud and Aurelien Tchouameni gave France a 2-1 win over England that took the holders into a World Cup semi-final with Morocco after Harry Kane equalised from the spot but then blazed a second late penalty over the bar on Saturday.

France are now one win away from becoming the first back-to- back finalists since Brazil in 2002 and two from becoming the third team to retain the trophy after Brazil in 1962 and Italy in 1938.

They had to work hard for their win though as the first tournament knockout match between the two old sporting rivals maintained the excitement of this extraordinary quarter-final weekend.