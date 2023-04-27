Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat

Camello missed another great chance in the 64th minute and Unai Lopez also wasted another opportunity to extend Rayo's lead a little later.

However, Barca cut the deficit through Lewandowski, who latched on to a loose ball inside the box and drilled it into the net in the 83rd minute.

It proved a consolation, however, as Rayo held on to secure the win.

"Rayo played a great game. They deserved the win and we were not up to the task tonight," defender Ronald Araujo told DAZN.

"Good thing we have a good advantage in the standings and we play the next two games at home, it's our turn to play at home."