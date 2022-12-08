I had to go Qatar

In 2018, I felt compelled to travelling to the host country for watching a World Cup as spectator. While covering their news, Globe TV, a well-known Latin American sports channel, sent three journalists to Bangladesh to portray the craziness of football fans in a positive light.

They met my wife k­­nowing her husband holds the name of a Brazilian legend. At the time, there was speculation that the legendary Brazilian footballer Zico himself might visit Bangladesh.

They discovered that both Zico and Rossy are popular names in Bangladesh, with children born in the 1980s bearing these names. The Brazilian journalist, on the other hand, was not pleased to hear about Rossy, because they believe he was the reason Brazil was eliminated from the 1982 World Cup. The 1982 Brazil team was regarded as one of the greatest in history by many.

Qatar is most likely the closest country to Bangladesh, which is hosting the World Cup. They never competed in the World Cup as a team. Their hosting bid was contentious. But that's all the media needs to know; all I need are tickets to some World Cup games. I really only need three things: match tickets, a Hayya card, and an airline ticket. I applied to the FIFA ticketing department and received a ticket for the match between Portugal and Ghana.