I had to go Qatar

I purchased those and then applied for the Hayya card, which required confirmed accommodation. Fortunately, I have a high school friend who works for CitiNA and is currently stationed in Qatar and has expressed interest in letting me stay at his property during my World Cup endeavour. So I received my Hayya card. I've already booked my flight and am looking forward to its arrival. I was able to manage a few other match tickets concurrently.
I arrived in Qatar on 21 November and immediately felt the pulse. There were fans from all over the world at Doha Airport. They were singing and dancing, and I felt the pulse almost instantly. There were fans from all over the world at Doha Airport. I finished the formality in less than a minute. Before checking my passport, the lady officer mistook me for a Brazilian. I informed her that I was from Bangladesh, and she graciously invited me to visit her country.
The first game I was supposed to see was Argentina versus Saudi Arabia. Despite having my tickets, I had no idea where to sit inside the stadium. After entering the stadium, I found myself surrounded by Argentine fans. It's not easy, man. It was difficult for a Brazil fan to pretend rooting for Argentina.
Messy scored from the penalty spot, and I pretended to be overjoyed. Though I was pleased inside to see the best footballer of our time score in front of me. Inside, I expected Saudi Arabia to respond, but what happened next took my breath away. I never imagined Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, but it did. They kept Messi and Di Maria from scoring the rest of the time. The joy of Saudi fans knows no bounds. Argentina's supporters are at a loss for words and actions. The Argentine sitting next to me, Ricardo, was angry about the VAR goals, but I tried to console him.
The 974 stadium hosted the Portugal-Ghana match. And I had two events on the same day. I had to go to Lusail stadium after watching Portugal-Ghana, and both the time difference and the journey difference were one hour. Qatar had everything in order.
All transportation between the stadiums was free for a person having Hayya card, which I already had. The first half of Portugal-Ghana was goalless. I contemplated leaving the stadium, but I didn't, which allowed me to see five goals in the second half. I saw CR7 score the same way I saw Messi in the first game. That cost me the first half of Brazil vs. Serbia, which was also goalless. Finally, the Richarlison magic struck. And his second goal was brilliant, and you have to be lucky to see a goal like that inside a stadium. I had to admit that I was fortunate.
The following game I attended was France vs Denmark. I'm not a fan of either team, but they're both good European teams. France have won two World Cups and two Euros. Denmark have won one Euro. So I was hoping for a good match.
Denmark, however, disappointed me. They were all on the defensive. France were not at its best in the first half. But they showed character in the second half, and after Messi and Ronaldo, I saw Mbappe score twice. The sacrifice I had to make to come to Qatar seemed worthwhile to me.
Brazil-Switzerland was the match I watched before leaving for my country. I feel very lucky that I was able to get a ticket for this game two hours before it started. I have to admit that I was disappointed by Brazil's performance in this match because my expectations were high. But, as Brazil earned all three points and is now certain to advance, I smiled as I exited the stadium.
Thank you Qatar for an excellent World Cup organisation. There was no danger of any kind. It is a safe country. People who came to watch football matches were overjoyed. The stadiums attract people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds.
There was wheelchair accessibility. Those who were physically disabled received a priority pass. That is demonstrating to the rest of the world that this is the greatest show on the planet and that everyone has the right to enjoy it.
While landing in my home country, I fantasised about how, when I shall retire in 20 or 30 years, I'll go to a World Cup game and cheer for the red and green, the team of my own country. It may seem impossible now, but people live for their dreams.