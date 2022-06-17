FIFA announces 16 venues for 2026 World Cup

Mexico City’s iconic Azteca Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams’ multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium were among 16 venues named on Thursday to stage games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

At a televised announcement in New York, officials confirmed 11 US cities as host venues, along with three venues in Mexico and two in Canada for what will be the first ever 48-team World Cup.

The United States venues are all stadiums used by NFL teams, and include the New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams’ $5 billion SoFi Stadium, which hosted this year’s Super Bowl.