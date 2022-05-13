FIFA Women's World Cup draw set for October in Auckland

The tournament starts on 20 July next year, with New Zealand playing the opening game, also in Auckland.
"Preparations are well under way in Australia and New Zealand to welcome the world's largest women's single-sport event," said Fatma Samoura, FIFA's secretary-general.
"The official draw in October marks an important milestone for teams and fans in the countdown."
The month-long tournament will take place in five Australian and four New Zealand cities. The host nations automatically qualify.
China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines and Vietnam from Asia have already qualified, along with European sides France, Spain, Sweden and Denmark.
The United States won the 2019 edition in France.