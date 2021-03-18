First Copa del Rey final will be without fans: Spanish federation

The postponed Spanish Copa del Rey final from last year will be played without fans, the Spanish football federation confirmed on Thursday.

Reports in Spain had suggested a 20 to 25 per cent-capacity could be allowed for the match in Seville next month between Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

The final was postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and then put off to April 3, in the hope supporters could attend the much-anticipated derby.

But the federation has said the final will still take place behind closed doors, with travel restrictions in Spain ensuring local Bilbao and La Real fans would not be able to go.

A statement from the federation said the regional Health Ministry in Andalusia had identified a "moderate risk" if the fixture was opened up to the public.