Five classic Italy v Spain clashes ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

Sixty years later they met at the World Cup in the United States, again at the quarter-final stage. At the time Spain were seen as the great underachievers in international football but they fancied their chances against Arrigo Sacchi's Italy in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Dino Baggio gave Italy a 25th-minute lead before controversy struck early in the second half when Luis Enrique -- the current Spain coach -- went down in the box holding his face. An elbow from Mauro Tassotti left him bloodied and with a broken nose.

Jose Luis Caminero equalised for Spain but Roberto Baggio's late effort took Italy through as they went on to lose the final on penalties to Brazil. Tassotti was not punished for the elbow at the time but was later given an eight-match ban.