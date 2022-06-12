Five subs to be written into football law

The use of five substitutes, introduced as a tweak to the rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be formally written into the Laws of the Game at a meeting in Doha on Monday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) said.

Further discussions, and possible decisions, on concussion substitutes and semi-automated offside technology will also be on the agenda of governing body IFAB.

A maximum of five substitutes per team, instead of three, had been allowed since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.