Neymar expected to testify at corruption trial in Barcelona

Brazil superstar Neymar was expected to take the stand for the first time Tuesday at his trial in Spain over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona nearly a decade ago.

The 30-year-old had been set to testify on either 21 or 28 October but the Barcelona court hearing the case agreed to bring forward his hearing to avoid a clash with his commitments with his current side Paris Saint-Germain.

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison term for Neymar, a key member of the Brazil team that will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar next month, and the payment of a 10-million-euro ($9.7 million) fine.

As he opened Tuesday's hearing, judge Jose Manuel del Amo said Neymar would take the stand after a Barcelona official and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.