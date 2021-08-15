Germany and Bayern great Gerd Mueller dies aged 75

Germany great Gerd Mueller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalscorers and nicknamed "Bomber der Nation", has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday.

Mueller scored 68 goals in 62 international matches for West Germany, winning the World Cup in 1974, and is third in the all-time list of most goals in the competition with 14 goals behind Ronaldo (15) and Miroslav Klose (16).