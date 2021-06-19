Germany under pressure against Portugal

Germany are under fierce pressure going into a crucial Euro 2020 game against Portugal on Saturday as world champions France look to clinch a place in the last 16 and Spain chase a first win.

After their failure to make it beyond the group phase at the 2018 World Cup, Joachim Loew's Germany lost 1-0 to France in their opening game at the Euro and another defeat against the title holders would leave them facing early elimination again.