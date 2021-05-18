Germany's Ter Stegen to undergo knee operation, out of Euros

German international goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen announced Monday that he is to undergo an operation on his right knee that will rule him out of Euro 2020.

"I have decided together with the medical team of the club (Barcelona) that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I'm sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany," the 29-year-old said on Instagram.

Barca said in a statement that Ter Stegen is scheduled to go under the knife on 20 May. It will follow a similar operation in August last year, which kept him out of action until November.