Guardiola sweating on De Bruyne's fitness for FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City will take a late call on Kevin De Bruyne's participation in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool after the midfielder was unable to train due to stitches in his calf, manager Pep Guardiola said.

De Bruyne was substituted in the second half of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Atletico Madrid and Guardiola said both the Belgian and defender Kyle Walker -- who hobbled off with a leg injury -- did not train.

"He has stitches in his calf, it is not a muscular injury," Guardiola told reporters on Friday ahead of the clash at Wembley Stadium.

"We will see tomorrow about De Bruyne and Walker. Walker had a big twist but is getting better. (Defender) Ruben Dias trained today and we will see about him."