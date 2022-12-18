Di Maria starts for Argentina, no surprises in France XI

France coach Didier Deschamps reverted to his preferred lineup after centre back Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot shook off a virus that had ruled them out of the semi-final against Morocco.
Upamecano starts alongside Raphael Varane after the Manchester United defender also recovered from a virus, while Olivier Giroud starts up front flanked by Kylian Mbappe on his left and Ousmane Dembele on his right.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (c), Julian Alvarez
France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe