Humiliating for entire Indian football fraternity: IFA secretary Anirban Dutta on AIFF's suspension

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes. "FIFA's suspension on AIFF is a black day for football in India. It is very humiliating for the entire football fraternity of India. This is not the way we should go ahead. We should understand that FIFA worldwide does not need third-party interference in the administration of football. The court has to take necessary actions and immediately remove any interference. Let AIFF function independently. I think it is going to be a big loss for Indian Football if we get banned by FIFA," Anirban Dutta told ANI.