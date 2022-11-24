Win or death

It was the end of 30s, the year was 1938. Although the technology of colour film was invented, the politics was very much divided into black and white.

Hitler in Germany, Franco in Spain, Mussolini in Italy, British in India and corporate houses in Latin America were ravaging through their heinous oppression and subjugation.

There was no doubt about the capacity of Sindelar but many thought Leonidas, a black Brazilian, the son of a blacksmith, was the best player of that era. He had immense power of reading the game along with unmatched pace and dexterity.

During the World Cup, a French journalist commented, this black Brazilian has actually six legs and he does ‘black magic’ with that. As a matter of fact, even many players playing against him had the same illusion.