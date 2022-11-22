Football

From a cleaner to cleanup Messi, story of an amazing coach

Syed Faiz Ahmed
Saudi Arabia's French coach Herve Renard gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on 22 November 2022.AFP

France might have won the World Cup in 1998, but in Drguignan, a southeastern province of the country a former footballer was desperate to balance his livelihood and fulfilling the dream with the beautiful game.

Herve Renard decided to start working as a cleaner compelled to pick up the rubbish and cleaning the flats of other people deep at night amid harsh conditions. After sleepless nights he used to practice with young players as coach.

And he made this harsh choice so that he may continue his passion, coaching a football side. Thanks to Sporting Club de Draguignan he got the opportunity.

And his persistence paid off as an opening came like a windfall when veteran coach Claude Le Roy was searching an assistant for Chinese club Shanghai Cosco.

After coaching few years for fringe clubs in England, France and Vietnam, he got another call up from Le Roy who was by then the coach of Ghana National side.

Yet, it was difficult to imagine that would be the first step of becoming the first coach to win two Africa Cup of Nations trophies with different teams, first with Zambia in 2012 and then with Ivory Coast in 2015. 

But if it is a fairy tale, the biggest twist was yet to come. And it occurred in the biggest stage of the earth against the biggest name.

Renard is now coaching Saudi Arabia and his charges created one up the biggest upsets in the World Cup history when they beat Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The whole world watched in wonder how former cleaner, who is proud of the job, humbled Lionel Messi, one of the all-time greats. Football is a magic tale and sometimes it goes beyond wildest of imaginations.

