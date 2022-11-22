From a cleaner to cleanup Messi, story of an amazing coach

France might have won the World Cup in 1998, but in Drguignan, a southeastern province of the country a former footballer was desperate to balance his livelihood and fulfilling the dream with the beautiful game.

Herve Renard decided to start working as a cleaner compelled to pick up the rubbish and cleaning the flats of other people deep at night amid harsh conditions. After sleepless nights he used to practice with young players as coach.