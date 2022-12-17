Virus-hit France focused on finishing the job against Argentina: Deschamps

France have not been overly troubled by the virus that has hit several players in the past few days, coach Didier Deschamps said, as the squad prepare to finish off their FIFA World Cup campaign in Sunday’s final against Argentina.

Defenders Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Raphael Varane, midfielder Adrien Rabiot and forward Kingsley Coman were all infected during the week, although most of them have recovered.

On Friday, only Konate, Coman and Varane missed collective training as Rabiot and Upamecano were back with the squad after being ruled out of the semi-final against Morocco on Wednesday.