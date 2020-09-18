Higuain leaves Juventus, set for Miami switch

Juventus have terminated the contract of Gonzalo Higuain by mutual consent, the Serie A champions have confirmed, with the Argentine forward closing in on a switch to David Beckham’s Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

Former Real Madrid striker Higuain, who joined Juventus in 2016 after a three-year stint with Napoli, scored 66 goals in 149 games in all competitions for the league champions.