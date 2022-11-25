A World Cup of protests

Everyone advises against mixing politics and sports. But advice is one thing, reality is another. According to the Washington Post, sports and politics have been intertwined from the very beginning. A common saying goes that the bigger the playing arena, the deeper the impact of political protest.

There are very few competitions that are bigger than the football World Cup. Only the Olympics can be compared to it. Outside of being a sporting competition, the football World Cup is also a platform for protest.

Like when all teams from the African continent boycotted the 1966 World Cup in protest of FIFA’s rule that the teams that qualify from the continent will have to play against teams that have qualified from Asia for the right to compete in the World Cup.