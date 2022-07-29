France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

France centre-back Jules Kounde has agreed a move to Barcelona from Sevilla, both clubs announced on Thursday, without giving details on the length or cost of the deal.

“FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts,” the Catalan club said in a statement.

According to the Spanish press reports, the two clubs have hammered out a deal worth €50 million ($50.7 million) that includes an extra €10 million in bonuses.