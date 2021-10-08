I hoped Messi would offer to play for free: Barcelona president

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted on Friday he hoped Lionel Messi would change his mind about leaving the club and offer to play for free.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August after Barca decided not to renew the Argentinian's contract due to La Liga's strict salary limits.

"There came a time when both parties saw that it would not be possible. There was disappointment on both sides," Laporta told Catalan radio station RAC1.