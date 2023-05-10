Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club

Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract, the midfielder confirmed Wednesday, ending a highly successful era at the club.

"The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona," said Busquets on Instagram.

"It has been an unforgettable journey."

Busquets has won the Champions League three times with Barcelona and La Liga on eight occasions before this season, with the Catalans set to triumph again for the first time in four years.