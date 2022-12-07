Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland

Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.

Ronaldo, the first player to score in five World Cups, has only one goal in Qatar which came in Portugal's group opener against Ghana.

He appeared to challenge Santos over the decision to substitute him in their loss to South Korea but the 37-year-old, a free agent after leaving Manchester United, denied that was the case.