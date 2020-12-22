Ill feeling from failed Barca exit affected form: Messi

Barca face elections on 24 January to pick the successor to Bartomeu, who resigned in October, and Messi remained tight-lipped on where his future lay, saying he was fully focused on helping his side return to form

Reuters
Barcelona
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and coach Ronald Koeman during a La Liga match against Valencia at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain on 19 December 2020
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and coach Ronald Koeman during a La Liga match against Valencia at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain on 19 December 2020 Reuters

Lionel Messi has admitted the ill feeling between him and Barcelona over his attempt to leave the club in the close season has affected his form this season, in which he has posted his lowest goal and assist tallies in 13 years.

Messi caused consternation at Barca when he sent the club a burofax (official notice) that he wanted to leave in August, but then president Josep Maria Bartomeu blocked the move and the Argentine committed to stay this season to avoid a legal battle.

He has less than seven months left on his contract and is able to negotiate with other clubs from January.

Advertisement

"Everything that happened before the summer, how the season ended, then the burofax and everything else... I dragged everything into the start of the season a bit," Messi said in an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta.

"The truth is right now I'm feeling fine but in the summer I had a very bad time."

The Argentine struck for the 643rd time for Barca on Saturday to equal Pele's goals record for a single club. However, he has drastically underperformed this campaign, as have his side, who trail leaders Atletico Madrid by eight points in La Liga.

Messi, who finished top scorer in La Liga last season and routinely gets more than 40 goals each year for his club, has only scored nine times in all competitions this campaign, five of which came from the penalty spot.

Advertisement

He also has no assists in 13 league games after contributing 21 last season, making the start of this campaign his worst since the 2007-08 season, when he was 20-years-old and suffering from injuries.

Barca face elections on 24 January to pick the successor to Bartomeu, who resigned in October, and Messi remained tight-lipped on where his future lay, saying he was fully focused on helping his side return to form.

"Right now I'm feeling good and looking forward to fighting for every competition we have ahead," he added.

"I know the club is in a difficult moment at institutional level and on the pitch and everything surrounding Barca right now is difficult, but I'm feeling excited."

More News

Man Utd hit Leeds for six, Leicester win at Spurs

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their third goal against Leeds United at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain on 20 December, 2020

Fans to return for Asian Champions League for first time since March

Bulgarian fans react during the Euro 2020 Group A football qualification match between Bulgaria and England at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia on 14 October 2019

Lewandowski, ‘The Body’ who put Messi and Ronaldo in shade

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Bayern Munich and Vfl Wolfsburg on 16 December 2020 in Munich

Lewandowski and Bronze win FIFA player of the year awards

Lewandowski and Bronze win FIFA player of the year awards