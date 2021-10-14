India defeat Maldives 3-1 to reach final

At the start, India skipper Chhetri nearly created an opportunity with the pressure, as he won a tackle before Suresh picked up a loose ball and was fouled outside the box. The resulting free-kick, however, crashed into the Maldives wall and was soon cleared.

Maldives talismanic striker Ali Ashfaq was also looking for opportunities of his own, and soon charged at the Indian penalty area, but was closed down by Rahul Bheke.

Minutes later, Brandon spotted a run by Manvir through the channels, and he tried to dunk the ball over the Maldivian defence, but the through pass was intercepted.

A little after the quarter-hour mark, Yasir took up a dangerous position and crossed it on from the right, but it was cleared for a corner. The resulting corner from Brandon took a bounce inside the box before Kotal headed it towards Chhetri. The India captain went for the jugular, as he attempted a back-volley, which was off target.

As the match neared the half-hour mark, Chhetri came close to scoring again, as he managed to get a powerful header off a Brandon free-kick. Agonisingly, though, for the Blue Tigers, the header thudded off the cross-bar.