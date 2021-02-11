Injured Neymar out of PSG's Champions League clash with Barcelona

AFP
Paris
default-image

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last 16, first leg match against his former club Barcelona due to a groin injury, the French club said Thursday.

The Brazilian forward suffered the injury in PSG's 1-0 win against Caen in the French Cup on Wednesday, ruling him out of the game in Spain on 16 February.

PSG said he was expected to be sidelined for "around four weeks", meaning he could return for the second leg in France on 10 March.

It is a second blow to last season's beaten Champions League finalists after winger Angel Di Maria was ruled out of the match with a thigh injury.

Advertisement

More News

Three talking points from the Premier League

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan passes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 7 February , 2021

Southampton complete loan deal for Liverpool's Minamino

Takumi Minamino

BPL Football: Kings maintain solo lead outplaying Mohammedan 4-1

BPL Football: Kings maintain solo lead outplaying Mohammedan 4-1

Ronaldo under investigation for potential COVID-19 rule breach

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on 29 January 2017