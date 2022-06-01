Italy look to start rebuild by beating Argentina in ‘Finalissima’

Italy will look to put the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup behind them and kick-start a new era for the Azzurri by beating Argentina in the ‘Finalissima’, Italy players said on Tuesday.

The match on Wednesday between the European champions and the Copa America winners will be played at Wembley Stadium, where Italy triumphed over England on penalties last July to win their second European Championship title.

But Italy’s joy turned to anguish eight months later when they failed to qualify for the World Cup for a second time running after losing in the playoffs to unheralded North Macedonia.