Italy’s mental strength forces them into final

Just three years after the pain and humiliation of failing to qualify for the World Cup, Italy are one win away from being crowned champions of Europe after a penalty shootout victory over Spain secured a place in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

England or Denmark await Roberto Mancini’s side who, while never producing the kind of exhilarating football they displayed earlier in the tournament, found the strength and grit to get through extra time and then hold their nerve in the shootout.

No-one could dispute that Mancini’s unbeaten side are deserved finalists on the basis of their overall body of work in this tournament -- even if Spain will feel with justification that they were the better side in the semi-final.