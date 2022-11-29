Fans brace for politically charged US-Iran match at World Cup

Diplomatic foes the United States and Iran face off on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday in a match that some Iranians fear may see further run-ins with stadium security or clashes with pro-government fans over raging protests back home.

The contest between the two nations that severed ties over 40 years ago will be held with increased security to prevent a flare up of tensions over the unrest that has gripped Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September.