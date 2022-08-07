Sevilla sign former Real Madrid midfielder Isco

Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle to sign free agent Isco on a two-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid midfielder would undergo a medical on Monday before finalising his transfer, Sevilla added.

Spanish playmaker Isco will become the Andalusian club’s third summer signing after they brought in defender Alex Telles on a season-long loan from Manchester United on Thursday and centre back Marcao from Galatasaray last month.