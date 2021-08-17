Jamie Day asks to BFF for team’s smooth training in Kyrgyzstan

He said existing fixtures of the ongoing league will continue till 27 August. After the end of the league, the team is likely to leave for Kyrgyzstan on 30 August. The BFF is also trying to ensure logistic support for the team so that the team can fly to Kyrgyzstan in time, he added.

Shohag further said apart from the home venue of Bangabandhu National Stadium, the league’s matches are being held at two more venues – Birshrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium and Bangladesh Army Stadium. The main aim to use the three venues is to complete the league as soon as possible so that the BFF can concentrate on the other local and international events, reports BSS.