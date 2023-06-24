Messi set for July 21 debut, Miami planning '3-5' signings

Inter Miami are targeting a July 21 debut for superstar signing Lionel Messi as the club plans to bolster the squad with as many as five new players, owner Jorge Mas said.

In an interview with the Miami Herald published Tuesday, Mas said Messi was likely to play his first game for Inter against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the regional Leagues Cup competition.

Argentina captain Messi confirmed on June 7 that he plans to head to Major League Soccer after ending a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal has yet to be finalized, but the Herald, citing a source with knowledge of the negotiations, said Messi was joining on a two-and-a-half-year deal worth up to $60 million a year.