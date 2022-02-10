Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have the strongest squad in his Anfield reign as the German chases four trophies in one season for the first time.

Klopp is in uncharted territory with Liverpool embroiled in the Premier League title race, while preparing for next week's Champions League last 16 first leg against Inter Milan.

The Reds are also in the League Cup final against Chelsea and the FA Cup fifth round against Norwich.

Never before has Klopp been in with a chance to win four major prizes in one season and the Liverpool boss believes that is down to the quality and depth of the squad assembled at Anfield.