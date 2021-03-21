Kroos-Benzema connection helps Real beat Celta

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema twice combined with Toni Kroos to continue his insatiable scoring run as the visitors earned a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday to move within three points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Benzema curled a shot into the bottom corner to give Real the lead in the 20th minute after being released by a fine piece of play from Kroos, who danced past a defender before taking out three more with a pass into the feet of his team mate.

Germany midfielder Kroos was also involved in the second goal on the half-hour mark, winning the ball back on the edge of the box and allowing Benzema to dribble across the box and score his eighth goal in six matches in all competitions.