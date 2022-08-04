Premier League clubs to stop taking knee before every match

English Premier League football players will no longer take the knee before every match in the upcoming season, confining the anti-racism gesture to selected games, a statement said Wednesday.

"We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism, and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause," club captains said in the announcement on the Premier League web site.

The Premier League said it supported the captains' decision, and would elevate anti-racism messaging as part of its "No Room for Racism" campaign -- words that already feature on players' sleeves.