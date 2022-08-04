Premier League clubs to stop taking knee before every match

Premier League players began taking the knee at the start of every game in June 2020, when the season resumed following a Covid shutdown, a month after the killing in the United States of George Floyd.
Ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling to protest against racial injustice in 2016, and the gesture has become a familiar sight across a range of sports since Floyd's murder by a US police officer.
But several Premier League players have said the gesture was losing its impact -- and some right-wing politicians in Britain have criticised its identification with the Black Lives Matter protest movement.
Rather than every match, Premier League players intend to take the knee at this weekend's opening round of the season, and before dedicated "No Room for Racism" match rounds in October and March.
The captains said they will also observe it before Boxing Day fixtures, on the final day of the season, and before the FA Cup and League Cup finals.