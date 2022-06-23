La Liga boss Tebas hits back at 'arrogant' PSG president

La Liga president Javier Tebas accused Nasser Al-Khelaifi of lying and arrogance on Wednesday after Paris-Saint Germain's president defended his club's lavish spending to keep Kylian Mbappe.

La Liga have filed complaints to UEFA about PSG and Manchester City "continuously breaching the current regulations of financial fair play", the Spanish league confirmed last week.

In an interview with Madrid daily newspaper, Marca, Al-Khelaifi said, "We do what we do because we know we can. It's not our style to talk about other leagues, clubs or federations. We're not preaching and we're not going to allow anybody to preach to us. Every year it is the same. We are going to continue building our project."