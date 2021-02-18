Lacklustre Juventus handed Porto victory 'on silver platter': Pirlo

"When you concede a goal like this it's normal that fear sets in, you lack a bit of certainty."

"Porto are good at closing down and after that goal it was much more difficult. We served them the match they wanted on a silver platter. Fortunately we scored an important goal through Chiesa and now we will focus on the return leg."

It was a below-par performance by Juventus, chasing their third Champions League title and first in 25 years.

Record Champions League goal scorer Ronaldo, 36, drew a blank against a side captained by his Portuguese international teammate Pepe, as the visitors struggled to recover from their early blunder.

"We studied Juventus well," said defender Pepe who won three Champions League titles with Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

"We knew that we had to press hard to keep Juventus from playing. In these types of games it's difficult to concede goals at home, but we played a great game."