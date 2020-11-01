Lampard delighted with Chelsea’s back line after win over Burnley

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his team were finally finding the right balance between attack and defence after shutting out Burnley in Saturday’s 3-0 English Premier League soccer victory.

Chelsea have now kept clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions. Lampard said experienced defender Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy - both of whom joined the club in the close season - had added steel to their defence.

“There was certainly balance there and we worked on that,” Lampard told reporters on Saturday. “That’s part of the process when we’ve brought in new players. When you’re keeping clean sheets and scoring goals, you’re going in the right direction.