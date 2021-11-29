Leaders Chelsea held to Man Utd draw as Man City go second

Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday as Manchester City moved to within a point of top spot following a 2-1 win over West Ham in swirling snow.

Blues midfielder Jorginho rescued a point as the Italian's penalty atoned for the error that allowed Jadon Sancho to put the visitors in front at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fell behind when poor control from Jorginho allowed Sancho to score early in the second half.