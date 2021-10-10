Leaving Barcelona was a shock, but adjusting well in Paris: Messi

"I came back to Barcelona (from the Copa America in July) to prepare for the season, after taking advantage of the extra days of vacation that the coach (Ronald Koeman) had given me," Messi told France Football in an interview released on Saturday.

"I had in mind to sign my contract and to start training right away. I thought that everything was settled and that all that was missing was my signature (on the contract).

"But when I arrived in Barcelona, I was told that it was no longer possible, that I could not stay and that I had to find another club, because Barca could not afford to extend my contract. That changed my plans.