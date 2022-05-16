Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer

The back-to-back winner of FIFA's best male player award has won every title available since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of ten having won two with ex-club Dortmund. He also lifted the Champions League in 2020.
In Wolfsburg, Lewandowski scored a crisp header from a Thomas Mueller after defender Josip Stanisic gave Bayern an early lead.
Wolfsburg clawed their way back as Danish forward Jonas Wind scored, then veteran striker Max Kruse levelled for the hosts.
Elswhere, Erling Haaland signed off his final appearance for second-placed Borussia Dortmund in a 2-1 home win over Hertha Berlin.
The Norwegian star is set to complete a long-awaited move to Manchester City for next season.
Haaland equalised from the penalty spot in the second half to cancel out Ishak Belfodil's early goal for Hertha at Signal Iduna Park.
Dortmund's 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko came off the bench and grabbed the winner, just seconds after replacing Axel Witsel.
Haaland applauded home fans after the final whistle while Dortmund also said goodbye to sports director Michael Zorc.
The defeat pushed Hertha into 16th, which means a two-legged relegation play-off against the team which finishes third in the second division, currently Hamburg.
"The boys are totally exhausted and worked up," said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic
"They must now have the belief to pull it together in these two games."