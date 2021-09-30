Lewandowski scores double as Bayern thrash Dynamo Kiev

Lewandowski also hit a brace in the 3-0 drubbing of Barcelona a fortnight ago and, in total, he has scored 24 goals in his last 18 Champions League appearances to bolster his credentials for the Ballon d'Or award at the end of November.

The result means Bayern top Group E, two points clear of their next opponents Benfica, who beat Barcelona 3-0 in Lisbon on Wednesday.

"We did pretty well," said man-of-the-match Sane. "We kept things calm at the back, showed our dominance and we were strong in our finishing."