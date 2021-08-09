Lionel Messi set to undergo medical test at PSG: Report

After confirming that signing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remains a possibility, Argentina striker Lionel Messi is set to undergo medical test at the Ligue 1 club.

The maverick striker on Sunday confirmed the end of his 21-year stint with Spanish club Barcelona and he was left in tears while bidding adieu to the club. Messi in a press conference had admitted that his signing with PSG remains a possibility, but nothing is certain at the moment.