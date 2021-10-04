Liverpool and Man City share spoils in thriller as Nuno's Spurs win

The visitors dug deep again and De Bruyne equalised five minutes later with a finish from the edge of the area, which deflected in off Joel Matip.

"What a game," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way. Unfortunately we couldn't win -- but we didn't lose.

"That's why the Premier League is the best. It was great, really great."

Klopp was disappointed with his side's first-half display but said they turned things around after the break.

"Thank God a football game has two halves," he said. "We are really happy about the second and not so happy about the first for obvious reasons."

"I was most happy in my career about the half-time whistle," he added. "It was never planned that we played like this and we needed half-time and we used half-time and played a really good second half."